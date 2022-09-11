Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.26. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.80 million and a PE ratio of -28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.93%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

