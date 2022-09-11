Ergo (ERG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.40 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $249.86 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00019668 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.87 or 0.08109396 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00178046 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023288 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00288451 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00722541 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00600137 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.