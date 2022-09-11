Ethereum Push Notification Service Market Cap Reaches $4.95 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $492,263.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

