Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,217.00

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $43,217.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.