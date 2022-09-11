Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

In other news, Director Robert Hayman purchased 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,437,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,772,018.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evolus by 164.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

