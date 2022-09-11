Exro Technologies Inc (TSE:EXRO.TRT) Director Mark Godsy Sells 20,000 Shares

Exro Technologies Inc (TSE:EXRO.TRT – Get Rating) Director Mark Godsy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$18,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$232,852.
Mark Godsy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Mark Godsy sold 10,000 shares of Exro Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$9,200.00.
Exro Technologies Stock Performance
Exro Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.55.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.