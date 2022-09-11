Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 158 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $524.34. 2,495,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

