Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,316 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

