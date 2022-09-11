Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,316 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.