Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. 1,477,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

