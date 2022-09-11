Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $33.43 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.6% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.76. 2,589,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,338. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

