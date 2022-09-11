Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $155,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $349,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

VMO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 74,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

