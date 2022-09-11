Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $2,648,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. 2,116,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,489. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

