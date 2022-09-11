Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.68 on Friday, reaching $373.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.98 and its 200-day moving average is $379.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

