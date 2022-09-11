Fanspel 24 Hour Volume Hits $349,033.00 (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Fanspel has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Fanspel has a total market capitalization of $12,754.90 and $349,033.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fanspel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,638.75 or 0.99941517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00067679 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005529 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075789 BTC.

Fanspel Profile

FAN is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.

