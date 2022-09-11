Filda (FILDA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $150,183.00

Filda (FILDA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Filda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Filda has a total market capitalization of $276,586.88 and $150,183.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filda has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,696.77 or 1.00308111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036698 BTC.

Filda Profile

Filda is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Buying and Selling Filda

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

