First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Shares Sold by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $158,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $575,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 177.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 84,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Stock Performance

FRSG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 218,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.