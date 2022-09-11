First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,363 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 390,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,322. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

