Flux (FLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $755,640.47

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $755,640.47 and approximately $391,591.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00298628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00118756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00077380 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Flux (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flux is datamine.network.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

