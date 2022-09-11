Flux (FLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $755,640.47

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $755,640.47 and $391,591.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00298628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00118756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00077380 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars.

