ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

FORG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

NYSE:FORG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 531,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,184. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. ForgeRock’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

