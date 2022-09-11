Franklin (FLY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $593,591.29

Franklin (FLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Franklin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Franklin has a total market capitalization of $593,591.29 and approximately $7.75 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Franklin has traded up 521.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Franklin Coin Profile

Franklin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Franklin using one of the exchanges listed above.

