Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) price target (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.20)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $941.67.

Fresnillo Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of FNLPF opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

