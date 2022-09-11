Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of FYBR opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,092,000 after purchasing an additional 423,440 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 739,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after buying an additional 539,208 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

