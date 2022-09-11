G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

GIII traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 805,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $712,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

