G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Boosts Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth $164,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth $99,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Nerdy Trading Up 4.9 %

Nerdy stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 795,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $484.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,660,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,660,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,349,360 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,790 and have sold 70,850 shares valued at $212,401. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Recommended Stories

