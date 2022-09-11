G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 141,811 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NextGen Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NXGN stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 271,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,197. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,699.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

