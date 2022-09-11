G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Decreases Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131,898 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TechTarget worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechTarget by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TechTarget by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.66. 181,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.79 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

