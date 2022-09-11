G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LendingTree worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $460.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

