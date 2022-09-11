G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,685 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment comprises approximately 2.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.1% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $7,304,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 537,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,606. The company has a market capitalization of $301.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.83 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

