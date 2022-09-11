G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amplitude worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,071,000 after buying an additional 1,317,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,368,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Amplitude by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 525,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -11.13. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,140 shares of company stock valued at $296,467. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

