G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases 135,834 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,834 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems accounts for approximately 4.2% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Varonis Systems worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 134,335 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,318. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

