G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases 53,501 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for about 3.1% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.28% of Chegg worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,227. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $80.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

