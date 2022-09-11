G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 478,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In other International Money Express news, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $102,966.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,549,462.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,869,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,356,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $102,966.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,861,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,549,462.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,378. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Money Express Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

IMXI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 295,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,828. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $882.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

