G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 3,824 Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in RADCOM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the first quarter worth $72,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

RDCM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562. The firm has a market cap of $167.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

