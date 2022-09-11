Gaj Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.00 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $14,214.04 and approximately $31.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00778291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015156 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

