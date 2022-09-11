Gates Capital Management Inc. Purchases 170,296 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,296 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 4.9% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 2.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $162,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 884,079 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,899,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.0 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 678,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,299. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

