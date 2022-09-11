Gates Capital Management Inc. Sells 209,596 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,596 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up approximately 3.9% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $129,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 106,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,623,000 after buying an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 165,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

