General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 2.1% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. 6,726,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,043. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

