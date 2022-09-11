GeoDB Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. GeoDB has a market cap of $459,347.21 and approximately $5,837.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005398 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075548 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,941,419 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

GeoDB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

