Georgetown University Acquires Shares of 131,934 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises 1.3% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,197. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

