Georgetown University Buys 39,981 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Georgetown University lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 15.9% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Georgetown University owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $62,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IWV traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.79. 157,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,167. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.70.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

