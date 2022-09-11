Georgetown University Purchases New Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Matterport comprises about 0.1% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 2,762,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

