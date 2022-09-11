Ghost (GHOST) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $597.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066594 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075201 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,463,754 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.