GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,009 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in GigCapital5 were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 236,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIA remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,972. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

GigCapital5 Profile

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

