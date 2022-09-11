GMS (NYSE:GMS) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of GMS opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

