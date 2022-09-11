Golem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $149.34 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $301.88 million and $149.34 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00056110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005504 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

