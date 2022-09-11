Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,577 shares during the quarter. GCM Grosvenor accounts for approximately 1.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 13.6 %

GCMGW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,117. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55.

