Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 76,466 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSEVW remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.