Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 2,115 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BYM stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.