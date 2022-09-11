Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $442.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.31 and a 200 day moving average of $395.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $448.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,346 shares of company stock worth $571,248 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

